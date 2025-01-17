Left Menu

Honoring a Legend: Muhammad Ali's Legacy Comes Alive in New Audio Series

Lonnie Ali, Muhammad Ali's wife, along with John Ramsey, will host a new audio series 'Ali in Me.' Launching on Audible on Jan. 23, the series explores Ali's impactful legacy beyond boxing through exclusive audio and conversations with notable names. It highlights his humanitarian ideals and unifying influence.

Muhammad Ali
  • Country:
  • United States

In a tribute to the legacy of Muhammad Ali, his wife, Lonnie Ali, alongside close friend John Ramsey, is set to launch an audio series titled 'Ali in Me' on Audible, debuting January 23. The announcement coincided with what would have been the boxing legend's 83rd birthday.

The eight-part series promises to unveil the human side of Ali by incorporating never-before-heard audio and conversations with renowned figures such as Will Smith and Mike Tyson. Guests will delve into Ali's commitment to fighting injustice and will reflect on his indelible impact both inside and outside the ring.

Lonnie, a staunch advocate for her husband's humanitarian ideals, hopes the series will unify an increasingly divided America by recounting Ali's storied career and timeless messages of hope and compassion. Through blending original music and poetry, the series aspires to bring Muhammad Ali's voice vividly back to life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

