The Sacred Pages of History: Bibles of the Inaugural Ceremony

President-elect Donald Trump will use two Bibles for his swearing-in: his personal Bible given by his mother and the historic Lincoln Bible. The ceremony also includes Vice President-elect J D Vance's family Bible. The Lincoln Bible, housed at the Library of Congress, has seen only three other uses since 1861.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-01-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
President-elect Donald Trump is set to use his personal Bible alongside the historic Lincoln Bible for his inauguration, the inaugural committee announced Friday. Both sacred texts will be significant symbols during the swearing-in ceremony slated for January 20.

Trump's Bible, a 1953 revised standard version embossed with his name, was a gift from his mother upon his graduation from Sunday Church Primary School in 1955 at Jamaica, New York's First Presbyterian Church. The historic Lincoln Bible, bound in burgundy velvet, first graced an inauguration in 1861 and remains part of the Library of Congress's esteemed collection.

Vice President-elect J D Vance will simultaneously uphold family traditions by swearing in on a Bible passed down from his maternal great-grandmother. This King James Version from Thomas Nelson and Sons marks a personal touch in the ceremony of public office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

