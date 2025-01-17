'Knife Attack on Saif Ali Khan: Police Rule Out Gang Involvement'
Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, confirmed no gang involvement in the knife attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, stating theft was the sole motive. A suspect was detained but not connected to any gang. Khan, who suffered serious injuries, is recovering well post-surgery.
The recent knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was not orchestrated by any underworld gang, Maharashtra's state minister for home affairs, Yogesh Kadam, assured on Friday.
Following the attack, a suspect resembling the intruder was detained but later released by police, ruling out any gang connections. Minister Kadam stated theft as the attack's sole motive.
The 54-year-old actor sustained multiple stab wounds during the incident at his Bandra residence. He is recovering from emergency surgery and is expected to be discharged within days. Authorities emphasize that Khan remains without any explicit gang-related threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
