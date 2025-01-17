Voice of America: Independence or Trump's Agenda?

The Voice of America (VOA), a legendary news outlet founded to broadcast democracy during World War II, faces an uncertain future with Donald Trump possibly returning to power. Given Trump's history of challenging facts, the question of how VOA will portray the United States under his leadership has garnered attention.

In his first term, Trump's administration clashed with VOA, leading to firings and a federal probe. With the prospect of Trump appointing Kari Lake, a media reform advocate, as head of VOA, there are fears of tampering with the outlet's editorial independence, crucially protected by its statutory firewall.

VOA's charter mandates accurate, objective reporting that represents America as a whole. However, tensions around its role and independence have intensified, with potential shifts towards a narrative that aligns closely with Trump's vision, challenging VOA's non-partisan ethos.

