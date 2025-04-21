Defending Democracy: Quraishi's Stand Against Religious Politics
S. Y. Quraishi, former Chief Election Commissioner, counters BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's allegations of religious bias, emphasizing individual merit. Political leaders like Akhilesh Yadav and Shashi Tharoor rally behind Quraishi, urging respect for personal contributions over identity. The debate highlights political tensions around religious identity in India.
- Country:
- India
Former Chief Election Commissioner S. Y. Quraishi has pushed back against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's recent comments branding him as a 'Muslim commissioner.' In a robust rebuttal, Quraishi articulated his belief in an India where individuals are valued for their contributions rather than religious identities.
Gaining widespread support from political figures such as Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Quraishi's stance has sparked a broader discussion on religious identity in politics. Both leaders insist that personal merit should outweigh community labels, emphasizing the need to uphold the principles enshrined in India's Constitution.
The controversy follows Dubey's attack on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, with Quraishi condemning the remarks as divisive. The exchange highlights the ongoing challenges around communal politics in India and the necessity to champion constitutional values.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Communal Politics Amid Maha Kumbh Tragedy
Akhilesh Yadav Alleges 'Underground Army' in UP, Slams BJP for Land Grabs
Akhilesh Yadav Blames Yogi Adityanath for Attack on SP MP
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over Agricultural Neglect
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes MUDRA Yojana: A Decade of Empty Promises?