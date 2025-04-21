Left Menu

Defending Democracy: Quraishi's Stand Against Religious Politics

S. Y. Quraishi, former Chief Election Commissioner, counters BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's allegations of religious bias, emphasizing individual merit. Political leaders like Akhilesh Yadav and Shashi Tharoor rally behind Quraishi, urging respect for personal contributions over identity. The debate highlights political tensions around religious identity in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:36 IST
Defending Democracy: Quraishi's Stand Against Religious Politics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chief Election Commissioner S. Y. Quraishi has pushed back against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's recent comments branding him as a 'Muslim commissioner.' In a robust rebuttal, Quraishi articulated his belief in an India where individuals are valued for their contributions rather than religious identities.

Gaining widespread support from political figures such as Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Quraishi's stance has sparked a broader discussion on religious identity in politics. Both leaders insist that personal merit should outweigh community labels, emphasizing the need to uphold the principles enshrined in India's Constitution.

The controversy follows Dubey's attack on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, with Quraishi condemning the remarks as divisive. The exchange highlights the ongoing challenges around communal politics in India and the necessity to champion constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025