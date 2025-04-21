Defending Democracy: Quraishi's Stand Against Religious Politics

Former Chief Election Commissioner S. Y. Quraishi has pushed back against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's recent comments branding him as a 'Muslim commissioner.' In a robust rebuttal, Quraishi articulated his belief in an India where individuals are valued for their contributions rather than religious identities.

Gaining widespread support from political figures such as Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Quraishi's stance has sparked a broader discussion on religious identity in politics. Both leaders insist that personal merit should outweigh community labels, emphasizing the need to uphold the principles enshrined in India's Constitution.

The controversy follows Dubey's attack on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, with Quraishi condemning the remarks as divisive. The exchange highlights the ongoing challenges around communal politics in India and the necessity to champion constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)