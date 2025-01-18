Left Menu

Entertainment Headlines: Losses, Lawsuits, and Live Performances

David Lynch, renowned filmmaker, has died at 78. Drake sues Universal Music for defamation over a Kendrick Lamar song. An assailant in Mumbai remains at large after stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan. Musicians like Lady Gaga support wildfire relief concerts. Joan Plowright, British actor, passes away at 95.

Updated: 18-01-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 02:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

David Lynch, the visionary filmmaker known for 'Twin Peaks' and other iconic works, has passed away at 78, leaving behind a legacy of innovation in cinema. His family mourns the profound loss while celebrating his unique artistry.

In a legal battle, rapper Drake has filed a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group. This follows the release of Kendrick Lamar's song 'Not Like Us,' which Drake claims falsely accuses him of being a pedophile and has endangered his family. The case is ongoing in a Manhattan federal court.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan, a prominent Bollywood actor, is recovering after being stabbed in a burglary attempt. Authorities in Mumbai are still searching for the suspect, despite conflicting reports on arrests.

Wildfire relief concerts in Los Angeles will feature top artists including Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga. These events aim to raise funds and awareness for those affected by devastating wildfires.

British actress Joan Plowright, celebrated for her roles on stage and screen, has died at the age of 95. Her illustrious career spanned decades, earning her numerous awards and the admiration of fans worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

