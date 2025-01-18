Left Menu

Sadhguru Praises Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' as Essential Viewing for Youth

Spiritual leader Sadhguru attended the screening of 'Emergency,' praising its portrayal of India's 1975 political turmoil and its importance for educating the youth. Directed by and starring Kangana Ranaut, the film delves into the controversial emergency period under Indira Gandhi. Sadhguru stressed learning from history without judgment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 12:18 IST
Anupam Kher, Sadhguru, Kangana Ranaut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev graced the screening of Kangana Ranaut's anticipated political drama 'Emergency' on Friday. At the event, Sadhguru highlighted the film's educational value, particularly for the younger demographic. 'Emergency,' directed by and starring Kangana, examines the controversial 1975 emergency period under former PM Indira Gandhi.

Addressing attendees, Sadhguru underscored the significance of young people engaging with the film to gain historical insights. He lauded the film's handling of a complex subject, stating, 'A very complex subject but fantastically presented,' and praised the effort to condense a monumental event into a two-and-a-half-hour feature.

Sadhguru reflected on experiencing the emergency era as a university student, noting its profound impact. He emphasized that understanding historical events is crucial for the nation's progress. Sadhguru commended the actors, particularly Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher, for their portrayal of historical figures, acknowledging the challenges of embodying such roles.

