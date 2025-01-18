Left Menu

Roar of New Beginnings: Lion Cub Born at SGNP after 14 Years

A lion cub was born at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, marking the success of its captive breeding program after 14 years. Born to lioness Manasi, the cub's birth follows an exchange program with other zoos. Dr. Vinaya Jangle and caretakers monitor the mother and cub around the clock.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 14:48 IST
In a landmark event, a lion cub has been born at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) for the first time in 14 years, signaling the triumph of their captive breeding program, an official revealed on Saturday.

The cub, delivered by lioness Manasi, entered the world on Thursday night at the park. This achievement comes after SGNP acquired a pair of lions as part of a zoo exchange program orchestrated according to Central Zoo Authority guidelines.

Under the careful watch of Dr. Vinaya Jangle and a dedicated team, the lioness and her cub are in good condition. With this addition, the park's lion population has now risen to three.

