Bada Naam Karenge: Family Values in Modern Times

'Bada Naam Karenge' is a new OTT series by Rajshri Productions, premiering on Sony LIV. Directed by Palash Vasvani, it explores the balance of ambitions and traditional values in a Gen Z couple's life. The show promises a return to wholesome family storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 16:35 IST
'Bada Naam Karenge,' the latest OTT series from Rajshri Productions, is set to premiere on Sony LIV on February 7, as announced. Directed by Palash Vasvani, known for leading 'Gullak,' this series encapsulates a narrative centered on Gen Z couple Rishabh and Surbhi.

Starring Ritik Ghanshani and Ayesha Kaduskar, the series seeks to combine the ambition of modern youth with the warmth of traditional family values, breaking generational gaps and proving that they can coexist harmoniously.

Director Vaswani emphasizes the revival of 'pure, innocent romance' often missing in contemporary storytelling. 'Bada Naam Karenge' serves as a family-friendly series intended to be a delightful experience for all ages, furthering the timeless essence of relationships in today's world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

