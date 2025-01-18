Left Menu

Stellar Cast Joins 'Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow'

Actors Emily Beecham and David Krumholtz have been cast as Supergirl's parents in 'Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow', set to be released in 2026. Milly Alcock stars as Kara Zor-El, Superman's cousin. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the film also features Jason Momoa and Matthias Schoenaerts.

Updated: 18-01-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 17:22 IST
Stellar Cast Joins 'Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow'
In an exciting development, actors Emily Beecham and David Krumholtz have joined the cast of the much-anticipated movie, 'Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow'. The film, set for release on June 26, 2026, will also feature Milly Alcock in the lead role as Kara Zor-El, cousin to the iconic Superman.

The storyline, adapted from the acclaimed comic book mini-series by Tom King and Bilquis Evely, will bring audiences a fresh perspective on Supergirl's adventures. Adding to the star-studded cast, Jason Momoa will take on the role of the alien bounty hunter Lobo, and Matthias Schoenaerts will appear as the villain Krem of the Yellow Hill.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, known for 'Lars and the Real Girl' and 'Cruella', the film plans to start shooting this month. 'Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow' is set to be the second film in the revamped DC Universe by James Gunn and Peter Safran, following the eagerly awaited 'Superman' reboot starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

