Satcom Surge: India's Satellite Internet Market Welcomes Global Giants

Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia advocated for more players in India's satellite internet space, emphasizing rural connectivity. Licenses were granted to firms backed by billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Sunil Bharti Mittal. Elon Musk's Starlink eyes regulatory approval, collaborating with Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel for market entry.

Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has urged for an expansion of the satellite internet sector in India, stressing the importance of connectivity in rural and underserved areas. Licenses have been granted to entities funded by billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Sunil Bharti Mittal, with more potential approvals for those meeting security and regulatory criteria.

Scindia's endorsement offers a promising outlook for Elon Musk's Starlink, which has been pursuing Indian operations. Starlink recently partnered with Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, companies that dominate over 70% of the Indian telecom market, to introduce the US-based satellite internet services to India.

The minister emphasized that India's policy is open to all businesses, provided they adhere to laid-out compliance. While not commenting directly on Starlink's licensing status, Scindia suggested that compliance would lead to multiple companies entering the satellite industry. He highlighted the need for technological adaptation in the rapidly evolving global market.

