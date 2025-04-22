Left Menu

A New Era of Indo-U.S. Relations: Energy and Defense at the Forefront

Vice President JD Vance aims to strengthen Indo-U.S. ties by promoting energy and defense sales. He lauded India's vitality over Western stagnation and stressed collaboration for prosperity. Vance praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership and pushed for a swift trade deal amid ongoing tariff negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:15 IST
Vice President JD Vance

During a visit to Jaipur, Vice President JD Vance emphasized the potential benefits of enhanced energy and defense partnerships between the United States and India. He hailed India's dynamic growth in contrast to Western stagnation and underscored the importance of a successful collaboration between the two nations.

Vance, citing the ongoing global trade rebalancing, expressed optimism about what this collaboration could bring, particularly as India positions itself as a key manufacturing hub. His remarks come in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism of India's high tariffs on various goods.

Amid a personal visit to India, Vance praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his robust negotiation skills and suggested an expedited trade agreement before tariff deadlines. He outlined both nations' shared goals in energy, defense, and nuclear collaboration, viewing these as foundational for a future of global prosperity and peace.

