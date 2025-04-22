A New Era of Indo-U.S. Relations: Energy and Defense at the Forefront

During a visit to Jaipur, Vice President JD Vance emphasized the potential benefits of enhanced energy and defense partnerships between the United States and India. He hailed India's dynamic growth in contrast to Western stagnation and underscored the importance of a successful collaboration between the two nations.

Vance, citing the ongoing global trade rebalancing, expressed optimism about what this collaboration could bring, particularly as India positions itself as a key manufacturing hub. His remarks come in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism of India's high tariffs on various goods.

Amid a personal visit to India, Vance praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his robust negotiation skills and suggested an expedited trade agreement before tariff deadlines. He outlined both nations' shared goals in energy, defense, and nuclear collaboration, viewing these as foundational for a future of global prosperity and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)