Himachal Pradesh's Road to Regularization: Legal Efforts Amid Forest Act Violations

The Himachal Pradesh Forest Department plans to file a court review petition to regularize roads built in violation of the Forest Conservation Act. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu highlighted the necessity of legal actions for public interest. The initiative identifies over 2,000 such roads statewide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Forest Department is set to file a review petition in court by May 10, aiming to regularize roads that were constructed in defiance of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980. This move comes under the direction of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who underscored the need for legal action in the interest of the public.

A high-level meeting of the Forest Department revealed that 2,183 roads were identified across the state as non-compliant. Notably, these roads, including 613 in Shimla zone and 821 in Mandi zone, were built before the enactment of the Forest Rights Act, 2006. Sukhu emphasized the importance of legal steps to address this issue.

During a meeting with Panchayati Raj Institutions representatives, Sukhu acknowledged the significant role of PRIs in rural development, recognizing their efforts since the landmark decision by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to reserve 33 percent seats for women, which has empowered women in rural governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

