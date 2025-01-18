Left Menu

Cabinet Convenes at Maha Kumbh: Development Talks in Prayagraj

The Uttar Pradesh government is holding a cabinet meeting on January 22 in Prayagraj, amid the Maha Kumbh celebrations. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and ministers will focus on development initiatives. Decisions on infrastructure for Prayagraj are anticipated, aligning with the ongoing Kumbh Mela, ending February 26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-01-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 17:54 IST
Cabinet Convenes at Maha Kumbh: Development Talks in Prayagraj
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government plans a pivotal cabinet meeting on January 22 in Prayagraj, coinciding with the large-scale religious gathering, Maha Kumbh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alongside cabinet ministers, is expected to discuss comprehensive development initiatives targeting state-wide growth.

Critical infrastructural decisions for Prayagraj and beyond may emerge from these discussions, against the backdrop of the ongoing Kumbh Mela, which runs through February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025