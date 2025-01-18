Cabinet Convenes at Maha Kumbh: Development Talks in Prayagraj

The Uttar Pradesh government plans a pivotal cabinet meeting on January 22 in Prayagraj, coinciding with the large-scale religious gathering, Maha Kumbh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alongside cabinet ministers, is expected to discuss comprehensive development initiatives targeting state-wide growth.

Critical infrastructural decisions for Prayagraj and beyond may emerge from these discussions, against the backdrop of the ongoing Kumbh Mela, which runs through February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)