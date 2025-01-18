Left Menu

Suspect in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case Detained by RPF in Chhattisgarh

A suspect involved in the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan has been detained by the Raipur Railway Protection Force while travelling by Jnaneswari Express. Identified as Aakash Kanojia, the suspect was apprehended in Durg and will be handed over to Mumbai Police for further investigation.

Updated: 18-01-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 23:42 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Raipur Railway Protection Force has detained Aakash Kanojia, the suspect in the stabbing attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Kanojia was apprehended in Durg, Chhattisgarh, while travelling on the Jnaneswari Express train. He is expected to be transferred to Mumbai Police for further investigation into the incident.

The attack on Saif Ali Khan took place days prior at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. According to Munawar Khursheed, IG of RPF SECR Zone Bilaspur, the Raipur division was alerted by Mumbai Police about Kanojia's train journey. RPF in-charge at Durg, Sanjay Sinha, confirmed using a video call to identify the suspect with Mumbai Police.

Following the stabbing, Saif Ali Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where a successful surgery was performed to remove a 2.5-inch blade. While he remains under medical supervision, the Mumbai Police have intensified their search for the assailant, analyzing CCTV footage and questioning individuals, including his wife Kareena Kapoor, to piece together the event's details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

