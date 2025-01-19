Left Menu

'Twin Peaks' Creator David Lynch Passes, Entertainment World Mourns

Renowned filmmaker David Lynch, known for co-creating 'Twin Peaks' and directing 'Blue Velvet,' has passed away at 78. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in Mumbai, but is in stable condition. Elsewhere, star-studded wildfire relief concerts, featuring artists like Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga, are set to occur.

'Twin Peaks' Creator David Lynch Passes, Entertainment World Mourns
Renowned American filmmaker and artist David Lynch, co-creator of the iconic TV show 'Twin Peaks,' has died at 78, leaving a significant impact on the entertainment industry. His family confirmed the news, expressing profound sorrow over his loss.

In a concerning incident in Mumbai, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed during a home burglary attempt. While the assailant remains at large, police contradicted earlier reports of a suspect being questioned. Thankfully, doctors report that Khan, who sustained injuries to his spine, neck, and hands, is in stable condition.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles will host a series of fundraising concerts for wildfire relief, featuring musical powerhouses Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, and more. In a separate music event, Coldplay will livestream a sold-out concert in Ahmedabad through a partnership with Mukesh Ambani's venture.

