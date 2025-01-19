'Twin Peaks' Creator David Lynch Passes, Entertainment World Mourns

Renowned American filmmaker and artist David Lynch, co-creator of the iconic TV show 'Twin Peaks,' has died at 78, leaving a significant impact on the entertainment industry. His family confirmed the news, expressing profound sorrow over his loss.

In a concerning incident in Mumbai, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed during a home burglary attempt. While the assailant remains at large, police contradicted earlier reports of a suspect being questioned. Thankfully, doctors report that Khan, who sustained injuries to his spine, neck, and hands, is in stable condition.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles will host a series of fundraising concerts for wildfire relief, featuring musical powerhouses Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, and more. In a separate music event, Coldplay will livestream a sold-out concert in Ahmedabad through a partnership with Mukesh Ambani's venture.

