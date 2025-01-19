From Village Roots to Global Screens: Natesh Hegde's Cinematic Journey

Natesh Hegde's latest film, 'Vaghachipani', is breaking new ground at the 75th International Film Festival Berlin. As the first Kannada film to compete in the Forum Main category, its inclusion marks a significant milestone for Indian cinema.

Following the acclaim of his first feature, 'Pedro', Hegde has found support from renowned filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap. 'Pedro' served as a conduit for connections, bringing onboard co-producers such as Singapore's Jeremy Chua.

Rooted in the remote Sirsi district of Karnataka, Hegde's unique storytelling style diverges from mainstream Kannada cinema. His passion for film, fueled by inspirations like Abbas Kiarostami and Kenji Mizaguchi, aligns with his belief that art transcends geographical boundaries.

