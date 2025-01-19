Hamas to Release Israeli Female Hostages in Ceasefire First Phase

Hamas declared on Sunday its intent to release three Israeli female hostages, marking the first stage of a ceasefire agreement with Israel. While Israeli authorities have not yet confirmed their identities, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum has named them.

Romi Gonen, a dancer, was 23 years old when abducted from the Nova music festival by Hamas gunmen on October 7, 2023. Gonen, along with friends, initially hid from the attackers before she was shot in the hand. Her family heard her last conversation, fearing for her life, and later her phone was traced to Gaza.

Doron Steinbrecher, a 30-year-old veterinary nurse, and Emily Damari, a 28-year-old British-Israeli, were both taken from their homes in Kibbutz Kfar Aza amid a brutal attack in southern Israel. Steinbrecher managed to alert her parents and friends about her capture, while Damari was seriously injured before being transported to Gaza.

