Controversy Ignites Over IIT Madras Director's 'Gomutra' Remarks

Director of IIT Madras, V Kamakoti, recently stirred controversy by lauding the medicinal benefits of 'gomutra' or cow urine. His comments, made during an event focused on organic agriculture and cow protection, received mixed reactions from politicians and rationalists.

Kamakoti cited anecdotal evidence of gomutra's health benefits, emphasizing its antibacterial and digestive properties. Critics, including Dravidar Kazhagam and several political leaders, condemned the remarks as pseudoscientific, calling for evidence or an apology.

Despite the backlash, Kamakoti highlighted the significance of indigenous cattle in sustainable farming practices, stressing the economic and environmental role of these animals in agriculture. He advocated for organic farming and biogas use while warning against the commercialization of agricultural land.

