Left Menu

Controversy Ignites Over IIT Madras Director's 'Gomutra' Remarks

IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti faced backlash after praising the medicinal properties of 'gomutra' during a speech on organic farming. Rationalists and political figures criticized his comments, demanding proof or apology. The director emphasized the economic and environmental importance of indigenous cattle in agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-01-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 19:21 IST
Controversy Ignites Over IIT Madras Director's 'Gomutra' Remarks
  • Country:
  • India

Director of IIT Madras, V Kamakoti, recently stirred controversy by lauding the medicinal benefits of 'gomutra' or cow urine. His comments, made during an event focused on organic agriculture and cow protection, received mixed reactions from politicians and rationalists.

Kamakoti cited anecdotal evidence of gomutra's health benefits, emphasizing its antibacterial and digestive properties. Critics, including Dravidar Kazhagam and several political leaders, condemned the remarks as pseudoscientific, calling for evidence or an apology.

Despite the backlash, Kamakoti highlighted the significance of indigenous cattle in sustainable farming practices, stressing the economic and environmental role of these animals in agriculture. He advocated for organic farming and biogas use while warning against the commercialization of agricultural land.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025