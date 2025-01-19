Left Menu

Maha Kumbh Mela 2023: A Divine Confluence

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced major preparations for the Maha Kumbh Mela, where notable dignitaries are expected. The event sees large crowds and international devotees. Key arrangements focus on security, communications, and infrastructure, with over one crore attendees anticipated, highlighting Modi's vision for the spiritual gathering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 19-01-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 21:10 IST
Maha Kumbh Mela 2023: A Divine Confluence
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath confirmed preparations for the Maha Kumbh Mela, anticipating participation from President Murmu, VP Dhankhar, PM Modi, and Home Minister Shah. Former President Ram Nath Kovind is also involved in the event's organization.

The Chief Minister detailed logistics and public services, aiming for order amidst millions of attendees. Overseeing robust arrangements, Adityanath emphasized the seamless coordination between government branches, underlining PM Modi's vision for a modernized Maha Kumbh.

Additional measures, such as enhanced security and infrastructure, were prioritized. Anticipating vast crowds, including international pilgrims, officials were directed to ensure efficient crowd and traffic management, particularly during key events like Mauni Amavasya and Basant Panchami.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025