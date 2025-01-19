Maha Kumbh Mela 2023: A Divine Confluence
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced major preparations for the Maha Kumbh Mela, where notable dignitaries are expected. The event sees large crowds and international devotees. Key arrangements focus on security, communications, and infrastructure, with over one crore attendees anticipated, highlighting Modi's vision for the spiritual gathering.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath confirmed preparations for the Maha Kumbh Mela, anticipating participation from President Murmu, VP Dhankhar, PM Modi, and Home Minister Shah. Former President Ram Nath Kovind is also involved in the event's organization.
The Chief Minister detailed logistics and public services, aiming for order amidst millions of attendees. Overseeing robust arrangements, Adityanath emphasized the seamless coordination between government branches, underlining PM Modi's vision for a modernized Maha Kumbh.
Additional measures, such as enhanced security and infrastructure, were prioritized. Anticipating vast crowds, including international pilgrims, officials were directed to ensure efficient crowd and traffic management, particularly during key events like Mauni Amavasya and Basant Panchami.
(With inputs from agencies.)
