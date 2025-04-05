Tragic Attack: Children Among Victims in Kryvyi Rih Strike
A Russian missile attack in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, resulted in the deaths of 19 people, including nine children. Local officials condemned the strike, while Russia claimed it targeted a military gathering. Ukrainian authorities denounced this as misinformation, highlighting ongoing conflict despite ceasefire efforts.
A devastating Russian missile strike in the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih has claimed the lives of at least 19 individuals, including nine children, as local officials report. The Russian Defence Ministry asserts it targeted a military gathering, branding Ukrainian criticisms as misinformation.
Serhiy Lysak, regional governor, conveyed through Telegram that the missile impacted residential areas, causing fires and mass casualties. Further, drones targeted homes, resulting in additional fatalities, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, the city's military chief. Stark visuals from the scene depict dead and wounded individuals amidst rising smoke clouds.
The incident reflects one of the most lethal attacks since the conflict's inception in 2022, compounded by accusations of ceasefire breaches between Russia and Ukraine regarding energy infrastructure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for intensified international pressure on Russia as violence persists.
