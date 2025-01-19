Chess Showdowns at Tata Steel: Gukesh Holds Steady, Mendonca Stumbles

The Tata Steel Chess Tournament witnessed intense competition on Sunday, with D Gukesh drawing against Slovenia's Vladimir Fedoseev. Adopting a cautious approach with the black pieces, Gukesh managed to balance the game into a draw despite initial disadvantages.

In contrast, Leon Luke Mendonca suffered another defeat at the hands of Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Abdusattorov. Utilizing the French defense, Mendonca faced aggressive strategies from Abdusattorov, who secured an early victory with sharp attacks.

Elsewhere, Fabiano Caruana delivered a standout performance by defeating Dutch player Jorden van Foreest. Starting with the London system, Caruana capitalized on errors to clinch a decisive win, highlighting the tournament's dynamic chess battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)