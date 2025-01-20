Empowering Women: Initiating Naga Sanyasini at Maha Kumbh

The Maha Kumbh festival in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj marks a historic milestone as more than 100 women begin their initiation to become 'Naga Sanyasini' of Juna Akhada. This transformation commenced on Sunday, symbolized by a series of ancient rites and traditions.

In the ongoing registration process, 102 women were granted the 'Naga Diksha' by the Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhada. According to Divya Giri, a saint from the akhada, these women, now called 'Avdhutani', achieved this status after 12 years of devoted service under their guru.

Adorned in traditional 2.75-meter unstitched garments, the Avdhutani gathered by the Ganga River, following which their heads were shaved as part of the tradition. Their initiation rites included a holy dip in the Ganga, after which they received a Kamandal, Ganga 'jal', and a staff. The final rites will be performed by Juna Akhada's Acharya Mahamandaleshwar, Swami Avadheshanand Giri. Notably, three foreign women also joined the initiation, exemplifying the spiritual practice's global resonance. Bankiya Mariam from Italy is now Shivani Bharti, Bequeven Marie from France is Kamakhya Giri, and Mokshita Rai from Nepal received the name Mokshita Giri.

