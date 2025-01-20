Left Menu

Chennai Devotee's Monumental Donation to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

Vardhaman Jain, a Chennai-based devotee, donated Rs 6 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. Rs 5 crore was allocated to the Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel, and Rs 1 crore to the Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshana Trust. The donation aims to support religious broadcasting and cow protection initiatives.

Updated: 20-01-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 10:46 IST
A prominent devotee from Chennai, Vardhaman Jain, has made a significant donation to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), authorities reported. Jain contributed a total of Rs 6 crore, with Rs 5 crore directed towards the Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) and an additional Rs 1 crore to the Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshana Trust.

In a ceremony at Ranganayakula Mandapam in Tirumala temple, the donation was formalized as demand drafts were handed over to the TTD. The funds are intended to support SVBC's mission of propagating Hindu religion through televised devotional content, and to further the Gosamrakshana Trust's cow protection initiatives.

TTD's additional executive officer, Venkaiah Chowdary, received the donation drafts. The press release highlighted the substantial impact of Jain's contributions on the institution's religious and cultural endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

