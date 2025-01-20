Chennai Devotee's Monumental Donation to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

A prominent devotee from Chennai, Vardhaman Jain, has made a significant donation to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), authorities reported. Jain contributed a total of Rs 6 crore, with Rs 5 crore directed towards the Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) and an additional Rs 1 crore to the Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshana Trust.

In a ceremony at Ranganayakula Mandapam in Tirumala temple, the donation was formalized as demand drafts were handed over to the TTD. The funds are intended to support SVBC's mission of propagating Hindu religion through televised devotional content, and to further the Gosamrakshana Trust's cow protection initiatives.

TTD's additional executive officer, Venkaiah Chowdary, received the donation drafts. The press release highlighted the substantial impact of Jain's contributions on the institution's religious and cultural endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)