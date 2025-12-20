Left Menu

Assam Doubles Land for Sri Venkateswara Temple in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will double the land allocation for a new Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Guwahati, following a request from Andhra Pradesh's M Chandrababu Naidu. The site, initially set for 10.8 acres, will now receive 25 acres along with financial support for development.

  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has approved doubling the land allocation for the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Divy Kshetram temple in Guwahati, following a request from his Andhra Pradesh counterpart M Chandrababu Naidu, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) announced on Saturday.

The decision will see the allotted land increase from 10.8 acres to 25 acres and includes financial backing for development activities. This approval follows concerns about relocating the temple, which could impact the current Garchuk Balaji temple and cultural complex in Guwahati.

Highlighting the cultural significance, Naidu emphasized the temple's location within Guwahati due to its status as a key northeastern hub. The allotment aims to support religious activities and amenities for pilgrims, reinforcing the importance of promoting Hindu Sanatana Dharma across the country.

