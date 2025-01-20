Left Menu

Netflix's 'Dhoom Dhaam': A Valentine's Day Comedy Delight

Netflix's 'Dhoom Dhaam' is a comedy film starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Pratik Gandhi as a wild child and a timid veterinarian, respectively. Directed by Rishab Seth and produced by Aditya and Lokesh Dhar, the film unfolds amidst hilarity and chaos on a wedding day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 12:23 IST
Netflix's 'Dhoom Dhaam': A Valentine's Day Comedy Delight
  • Country:
  • India

Netflix is set to release the new comedy film 'Dhoom Dhaam' on Valentine's Day, promising audiences a blend of humor, chaos, and romance. The movie stars Yami Gautam Dhar as Koyal, a carefree spirit, and Pratik Gandhi as Veer, a timid veterinarian. Directed by Rishab Seth, the narrative delves into their comically mishap-filled wedding day.

Produced by Aditya and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios, alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, the film has been described as a unique, high-energy rollercoaster. It showcases the excellent chemistry between the leading actors, enhancing the comedic and romantic elements of the story.

With a backdrop of offbeat adventures on a wedding night, 'Dhoom Dhaam' aims to captivate viewers with its heartfelt yet entertaining storyline. Netflix promises a refreshing film experience, aligning with its commitment to bringing distinctive and engaging cinema to a global audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025