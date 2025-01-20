Netflix's 'Dhoom Dhaam': A Valentine's Day Comedy Delight

Netflix is set to release the new comedy film 'Dhoom Dhaam' on Valentine's Day, promising audiences a blend of humor, chaos, and romance. The movie stars Yami Gautam Dhar as Koyal, a carefree spirit, and Pratik Gandhi as Veer, a timid veterinarian. Directed by Rishab Seth, the narrative delves into their comically mishap-filled wedding day.

Produced by Aditya and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios, alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, the film has been described as a unique, high-energy rollercoaster. It showcases the excellent chemistry between the leading actors, enhancing the comedic and romantic elements of the story.

With a backdrop of offbeat adventures on a wedding night, 'Dhoom Dhaam' aims to captivate viewers with its heartfelt yet entertaining storyline. Netflix promises a refreshing film experience, aligning with its commitment to bringing distinctive and engaging cinema to a global audience.

