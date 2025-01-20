Unshackling Heritage: VP Dhankhar's Call for Inclusivity and Indology
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar criticized the misrepresentation of inclusivity and colonial narratives in India's history. Emphasizing philosophical traditions like Vedanta and Buddhism, he urged young Indians to embrace their heritage, particularly in mathematics. He advocated for overcoming colonial mindsets and highlighted the importance of indology in resolving contemporary issues.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday condemned the narrow-minded attempts to educate about inclusivity, citing a colonial legacy in historical narratives.
Addressing the importance of India's philosophical traditions, Dhankhar called for a liberation from colonial mindsets, highlighting Vedanta, Jainism, and Buddhism as pillars of dialogue and co-existence in today's polarized world.
He urged the younger generation to cherish India's mathematical heritage and stressed that indology could accelerate solutions to current challenges, as he inaugurated the Nandlal Nuwal Centre of Indology at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.
