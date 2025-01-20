Unshackling Heritage: VP Dhankhar's Call for Inclusivity and Indology

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday condemned the narrow-minded attempts to educate about inclusivity, citing a colonial legacy in historical narratives.

Addressing the importance of India's philosophical traditions, Dhankhar called for a liberation from colonial mindsets, highlighting Vedanta, Jainism, and Buddhism as pillars of dialogue and co-existence in today's polarized world.

He urged the younger generation to cherish India's mathematical heritage and stressed that indology could accelerate solutions to current challenges, as he inaugurated the Nandlal Nuwal Centre of Indology at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

(With inputs from agencies.)