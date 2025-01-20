Left Menu

Keke Palmer Reflects on Overcoming Racial Bias in Hollywood

Keke Palmer discusses her early experiences in Hollywood, feeling marginalized as the 'black girl' on Nickelodeon compared to her white contemporaries like Victoria Justice, Selena Gomez, and Miley Cyrus. She shares her journey from feeling ignored to finding self-acceptance, and no longer compares herself to others.

Keke Palmer, the multi-talented actor and singer, shared insights into her early career experiences on Nickelodeon where she felt sidelined as a Black girl, compared to her peers like Victoria Justice, Selena Gomez, and Miley Cyrus.

In a candid interview with The Cut, the 'True Jackson, VP' star revealed that she was often referred to distinctly by her race, separating her from her predominantly white counterparts during that era. She recounts the journey to self-acceptance and the importance of overcoming these biases.

Acknowledging a 'loss of innocence' that comes with the realization of racial treatment, Palmer emphasizes her decision not to compare herself to others, particularly with white actors, as she continues to carve her niche in the entertainment industry.

