Left Menu

Floating Marvels: The Engineering Feat of Pontoon Bridges at Maha Kumbh

The pontoon bridges at Maha Kumbh, inspired by ancient Persian techniques, serve as vital links across sectors. Over 2,200 floating iron capsules are used to support 30 bridges, facilitating movement at the world's largest spiritual event. This innovative project ensures safe transit for millions during the festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 16:07 IST
Floating Marvels: The Engineering Feat of Pontoon Bridges at Maha Kumbh
  • Country:
  • India

In a project inspired by age-old Persian engineering, pontoon bridges have emerged as crucial connectors at the Maha Kumbh, linking various festival sectors. Over a thousand workers dedicated substantial hours constructing these floating marvels that support pilgrims and vehicles.

The bridges, made from more than 2,200 black floating iron capsules, each weighing five tonnes, represent a significant engineering feat. Despite their heavy construction, they float, employing Archimedes' principle to facilitate the movement at this grand cultural-spiritual gathering.

Equipped with CCTV for safety, these bridges underwent rigorous testing, proving essential for the Maha Kumbh's vast crowds. Upon concluding the festival, the structures will be dismantled and stored, potentially finding temporary use elsewhere in Uttar Pradesh, showcasing the project's adaptability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025