Floating Marvels: The Engineering Feat of Pontoon Bridges at Maha Kumbh

In a project inspired by age-old Persian engineering, pontoon bridges have emerged as crucial connectors at the Maha Kumbh, linking various festival sectors. Over a thousand workers dedicated substantial hours constructing these floating marvels that support pilgrims and vehicles.

The bridges, made from more than 2,200 black floating iron capsules, each weighing five tonnes, represent a significant engineering feat. Despite their heavy construction, they float, employing Archimedes' principle to facilitate the movement at this grand cultural-spiritual gathering.

Equipped with CCTV for safety, these bridges underwent rigorous testing, proving essential for the Maha Kumbh's vast crowds. Upon concluding the festival, the structures will be dismantled and stored, potentially finding temporary use elsewhere in Uttar Pradesh, showcasing the project's adaptability.

