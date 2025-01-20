Floating Marvels: The Engineering Feat of Pontoon Bridges at Maha Kumbh
The pontoon bridges at Maha Kumbh, inspired by ancient Persian techniques, serve as vital links across sectors. Over 2,200 floating iron capsules are used to support 30 bridges, facilitating movement at the world's largest spiritual event. This innovative project ensures safe transit for millions during the festival.
In a project inspired by age-old Persian engineering, pontoon bridges have emerged as crucial connectors at the Maha Kumbh, linking various festival sectors. Over a thousand workers dedicated substantial hours constructing these floating marvels that support pilgrims and vehicles.
The bridges, made from more than 2,200 black floating iron capsules, each weighing five tonnes, represent a significant engineering feat. Despite their heavy construction, they float, employing Archimedes' principle to facilitate the movement at this grand cultural-spiritual gathering.
Equipped with CCTV for safety, these bridges underwent rigorous testing, proving essential for the Maha Kumbh's vast crowds. Upon concluding the festival, the structures will be dismantled and stored, potentially finding temporary use elsewhere in Uttar Pradesh, showcasing the project's adaptability.
