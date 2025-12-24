Left Menu

Russia Sets New Grain-Export Quota to Balance Market Demands

Russia has established a grain-export quota of 20 million metric tons for the second half of the 2026 marketing season. The move aims to balance domestic market needs with export demands. This quota applies to wheat, barley, corn, and meslin, while rye exports are banned.

Updated: 24-12-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 14:51 IST
In a strategic move to balance its domestic and international trade interests, Russia has announced a grain-export quota of 20 million metric tons for the latter half of the 2026 marketing season, running from February 15 to June 30. This decision comes as Russia aims to hit a seasonal target of exporting between 53 million and 55 million tons of grain.

The Russian government stated that the quota ensures an optimal balance between local grain availability and export obligations, with current production forecasts taken into careful consideration. The quota-free export period, from July to February, allows for unfettered shipments before restrictions come into play.

This policy applies to important grain exports such as wheat, barley, corn, and meslin, although rye exports will be prohibited during this period. The current situation marks a decrease in grain exports compared to previous seasons, posing a challenge to President Vladimir Putin's goal of boosting agricultural exports.

