Russia Sets New Grain-Export Quota to Balance Market Demands
Russia has established a grain-export quota of 20 million metric tons for the second half of the 2026 marketing season. The move aims to balance domestic market needs with export demands. This quota applies to wheat, barley, corn, and meslin, while rye exports are banned.
In a strategic move to balance its domestic and international trade interests, Russia has announced a grain-export quota of 20 million metric tons for the latter half of the 2026 marketing season, running from February 15 to June 30. This decision comes as Russia aims to hit a seasonal target of exporting between 53 million and 55 million tons of grain.
The Russian government stated that the quota ensures an optimal balance between local grain availability and export obligations, with current production forecasts taken into careful consideration. The quota-free export period, from July to February, allows for unfettered shipments before restrictions come into play.
This policy applies to important grain exports such as wheat, barley, corn, and meslin, although rye exports will be prohibited during this period. The current situation marks a decrease in grain exports compared to previous seasons, posing a challenge to President Vladimir Putin's goal of boosting agricultural exports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- grain export
- wheat
- barley
- corn
- quota
- agriculture
- trade market
- domestic production
- Putin
ALSO READ
Daylight Power: Transforming Gujarat's Agriculture
Cyclone Ditwah's Devastating Impact on Sri Lanka's Agriculture and Fisheries
Russia Sets Grain Export Quota Amidst Market Shifts
Delhi's Holiday Spirit: Excise Rule Amendments Boost Wine and Spirit Quotas
Empowering the Future of Agriculture: Women's Rise in Education