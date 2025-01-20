Floating Marvels: India's Largest Pontoon Bridge Project at Maha Kumbh

Drawing inspiration from an ancient Persian technique, pontoon bridges are the unsung heroes at this year's Maha Kumbh, linking the significant Sangam and vast 'akhada' areas. These structures are facilitating the seamless movement of vehicles, pilgrims, and performers through the event's sprawling 25 sectors.

The mammoth project, featuring 30 bridges, required an intensive year-long effort by over 1,000 workers. Each bridge, branded a 'floating marvel', stands strong due to over 2,200 five-tonne iron capsules, structured to ensure both vehicular and pedestrian safety.

Despite their robust design, constant surveillance ensures crowd control and safety, overseen through sophisticated CCTV setups. As these pontoon bridges exemplify engineering prowess at the world's largest cultural gathering, they echo centuries-old innovations.

