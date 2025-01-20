Left Menu

Floating Marvels: India's Largest Pontoon Bridge Project at Maha Kumbh

Pontoon bridges, based on a 2,500-year-old Persian technique, play a crucial role in connecting the Sangam and 'akhada' areas during the Maha Kumbh. Comprising 30 structures, they are built using over 2,200 buoyant iron capsules and provide a low-maintenance solution for an event attracting millions of pilgrims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 16:27 IST
Drawing inspiration from an ancient Persian technique, pontoon bridges are the unsung heroes at this year's Maha Kumbh, linking the significant Sangam and vast 'akhada' areas. These structures are facilitating the seamless movement of vehicles, pilgrims, and performers through the event's sprawling 25 sectors.

The mammoth project, featuring 30 bridges, required an intensive year-long effort by over 1,000 workers. Each bridge, branded a 'floating marvel', stands strong due to over 2,200 five-tonne iron capsules, structured to ensure both vehicular and pedestrian safety.

Despite their robust design, constant surveillance ensures crowd control and safety, overseen through sophisticated CCTV setups. As these pontoon bridges exemplify engineering prowess at the world's largest cultural gathering, they echo centuries-old innovations.

