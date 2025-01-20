Left Menu

Mystical Meet at Maha Kumbh: Inside the Lives of Seers

The Maha Kumbh, a mega-religious event held every 12 years, brings seers and pilgrims together for spiritual rituals at the Sangam. Seers engage in meditation, yagya, and satsang, with pilgrims visiting for blessings. The event fosters traditions like diksha, symbolizing a deep spiritual commitment.

Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 20-01-2025 16:35 IST
The Maha Kumbh, a spectacular religious event held every 12 years in Prayagraj, gathers seers and pilgrims for a range of sacred rituals at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers.

Seers from various akhadas, including the historic Juna Akhada, lead a life deeply rooted in spirituality, worship, and the dissemination of peace. Their daily routines include early morning dips at the Sangam, meditation, yagya, and evening prayers, creating a vibrant spiritual atmosphere.

The event not only attracts millions of pilgrims seeking blessings but also highlights the rich traditions of diksha and satsang. It serves as a transformative experience for many, marking a profound dedication to spiritual life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

