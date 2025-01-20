Mystical Meet at Maha Kumbh: Inside the Lives of Seers

The Maha Kumbh, a spectacular religious event held every 12 years in Prayagraj, gathers seers and pilgrims for a range of sacred rituals at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers.

Seers from various akhadas, including the historic Juna Akhada, lead a life deeply rooted in spirituality, worship, and the dissemination of peace. Their daily routines include early morning dips at the Sangam, meditation, yagya, and evening prayers, creating a vibrant spiritual atmosphere.

The event not only attracts millions of pilgrims seeking blessings but also highlights the rich traditions of diksha and satsang. It serves as a transformative experience for many, marking a profound dedication to spiritual life.

