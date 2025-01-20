ORRA Shines Bright with Exclusive Diamond Festival 2025

As 2025 dawns, ORRA Fine Jewellery invites patrons to the 'Diamond Festival', a spectacle of premium diamond pieces that promises a remarkable expedition through luxury jewellery. The festival features captivating designs that combine the essence of contemporary fashion with the timeless allure of diamonds.

Running from January 20th to February 17th, ORRA will offer a special discount on diamond value, a first in its history. This, paired with additional deals on curated collections, ensures an enticing experience for customers seeking elegance and style. The Diamond Festival also showcases limited-edition jewellery celebrating Republic Day and Valentine's Day.

With a journey that began in 1888, ORRA has grown into one of India's leading diamond jewellery retail chains, boasting 97 stores across 40 cities. Known for its master craftsmanship and innovative designs, ORRA continues to be a trusted name in the jewellery industry.

