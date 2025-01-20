Unity in Diversity: India's Pavilion Showcase at International Summit

In an unprecedented display of unity, India's central and state governments have set aside their political affiliations to join forces at an international summit held in a skiing resort town. The event showcases India's presence through two pavilions situated along the prominent Promenade street.

The pavilions boast representation from various states including Kerala, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh, alongside Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. These spaces are shared by union ministers and feature the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Invest India, and a powerful delegation from CII comprising CEOs and business leaders.

In addition to the political and corporate presence, the event promises a cultural experience with Indian delicacies and beverages, alongside discussions and sessions at the World Economic Forum summit, highlighting India's diverse and dynamic participation on the international stage.

