The Rise and Fall of 'IITan Baba': The Aerospace Engineer Turned Ascetic

Abhay Singh, renowned as 'IITan Baba,' found himself embroiled in controversy at the Maha Kumbh. Garnering attention for his claims as an aerospace engineer from IIT-Bombay, Singh faced expulsion from Juna Akhara.

The international spokesperson of Juna Akhara, Srimahant Narayan Giri, described Singh as an 'educated lunatic' who disrupted guru-disciple traditions and used offensive language against his mentor, Mahant Someshwar Guru.

In response, Singh expressed on social media that he had aspired to observe the akhara for several days, but everything derailed following his newfound fame. The akhara's discipline committee enforced a ban, highlighting discipline as core to its values.

