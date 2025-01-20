Left Menu

The Rise and Fall of 'IITan Baba': The Aerospace Engineer Turned Ascetic

Abhay Singh, known as 'IITan Baba', was expelled from the Juna Akhara camp at the Maha Kumbh after allegedly using abusive language against his guru. A self-proclaimed sadhu, Singh faced backlash from the Akhara's spokesperson for breaching the guru-disciple tradition, prompting a ban from the premises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:30 IST
Abhay Singh, renowned as 'IITan Baba,' found himself embroiled in controversy at the Maha Kumbh. Garnering attention for his claims as an aerospace engineer from IIT-Bombay, Singh faced expulsion from Juna Akhara.

The international spokesperson of Juna Akhara, Srimahant Narayan Giri, described Singh as an 'educated lunatic' who disrupted guru-disciple traditions and used offensive language against his mentor, Mahant Someshwar Guru.

In response, Singh expressed on social media that he had aspired to observe the akhara for several days, but everything derailed following his newfound fame. The akhara's discipline committee enforced a ban, highlighting discipline as core to its values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

