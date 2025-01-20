Left Menu

Vivendi's Strategic Dynamics & Iron Maiden's Sporting Edge

Vivendi's strategic clarity post-split needs bolstering, say analysts. The French media company, disbanded into four units, seeks optimal value realization. Meanwhile, Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson showcases versatility, participating in a prestigious fencing event, underscoring his longstanding passion for the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:32 IST
Analysts and investors are urging Vivendi and its spun-out units, including Canal+, Havas, and Louis Hachette Group, to articulate their strategies more clearly. This follows the media conglomerate's recent split into four multi-billion-euro companies, backed by the Bollore family, aimed at unlocking greater value.

The split of Vivendi was driven by a need to demonstrate that its overall market capitalization was less than the sum of its parts. Each of the newly independent entities must now convince investors that this restructuring move was wise and profitable.

In other news, Iron Maiden's iconic frontman Bruce Dickinson participated in a veteran fencing competition in northern France. Despite being between tours, the 66-year-old showcased his skills and deep enthusiasm for the sport, ranking 13th out of 31 in a renowned veteran tournament in Faches Thumesnil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

