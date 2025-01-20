Legacy and Rituals: A Gathering in Saifai

On Monday, the Yadav family congregated in their ancestral village, Saifai, to honor Rajpal Singh Yadav, the late brother of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, with a 'shanti yagya'.

Prominent attendees included Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, his wife Dimple Yadav, and BJP leader Aparna Yadav, all uniting to pay their respects.

The ceremony, marked by traditional Vedic rituals, was led by Abhishek Yadav, son of the deceased, and saw a massive turnout from SP leaders and local residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)