Legacy and Rituals: A Gathering in Saifai

The Yadav family and thousands of supporters gathered in Saifai, Uttar Pradesh, for a 'shanti yagya' honoring the late Rajpal Singh Yadav. Notable figures included Akhilesh Yadav and Aparna Yadav. The ritual followed Vedic traditions and was led by his son, Abhishek Yadav.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:10 IST
On Monday, the Yadav family congregated in their ancestral village, Saifai, to honor Rajpal Singh Yadav, the late brother of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, with a 'shanti yagya'.

Prominent attendees included Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, his wife Dimple Yadav, and BJP leader Aparna Yadav, all uniting to pay their respects.

The ceremony, marked by traditional Vedic rituals, was led by Abhishek Yadav, son of the deceased, and saw a massive turnout from SP leaders and local residents.

