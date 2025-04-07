Pakistani Journalist Farhan Mallick Granted Bail Amid Peca Controversy

In a significant legal development, a Pakistani court on Monday granted bail to journalist Farhan Mallick, who has faced accusations under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) for allegedly disseminating anti-state content, as reported by Geo News.

Previously the news director for a private TV station, Mallick was initially detained by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on March 20 for purported violations of Peca and defamation activities. The court approved his release, contingent upon a surety bond worth 100,000 Pakistani Rupees (PKR).

Additionally, Mallick has been granted bail in a separate case involving the operation of an illegal call centre accused of data theft from foreigners. The court mandated a further 100,000 PKR surety for this case. The Peca law has recently been amended in Pakistan, stirring dissent among journalistic bodies that argue it suppresses freedom of expression and seeks to control media outlets.

Mallick's case history includes his initial bail plea rejection on March 28, which was subsequently challenged. He was placed on judicial remand following the refusal of the FIA's request to extend his physical remand.

(With inputs from agencies.)