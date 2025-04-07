Left Menu

Pakistani Journalist Farhan Mallick Granted Bail Amid Peca Controversy

A court in Pakistan has granted bail to journalist Farhan Mallick, who was in custody for alleged anti-state content dissemination under Peca. He was also accused of operating an illegal call centre. The rulings come amidst protests against Peca, viewed by journalists as a threat to press freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 14:19 IST
Pakistani Journalist Farhan Mallick Granted Bail Amid Peca Controversy
Farhan Mallick (Image Credit: X/@FarhanGMallick). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant legal development, a Pakistani court on Monday granted bail to journalist Farhan Mallick, who has faced accusations under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) for allegedly disseminating anti-state content, as reported by Geo News.

Previously the news director for a private TV station, Mallick was initially detained by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on March 20 for purported violations of Peca and defamation activities. The court approved his release, contingent upon a surety bond worth 100,000 Pakistani Rupees (PKR).

Additionally, Mallick has been granted bail in a separate case involving the operation of an illegal call centre accused of data theft from foreigners. The court mandated a further 100,000 PKR surety for this case. The Peca law has recently been amended in Pakistan, stirring dissent among journalistic bodies that argue it suppresses freedom of expression and seeks to control media outlets.

Mallick's case history includes his initial bail plea rejection on March 28, which was subsequently challenged. He was placed on judicial remand following the refusal of the FIA's request to extend his physical remand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025