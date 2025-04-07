Protesters Detained During March Against West Bengal Teacher Appointment Scandal

In a tense standoff in Kolkata, Former BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and party activists were detained by police while preparing for a protest march. The action was a response to the Supreme Court invalidating the appointment of 25,753 teachers and staff in West Bengal due to a flawed selection process.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP, organized the protest to highlight the plight of educators who earned their positions through legitimate means, only to be let down by what the court termed a 'vitiated and tainted' recruitment system.

Amid heavy police presence, the protesters, including Chatterjee, raised slogans against the current state government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing it of governance failures before being whisked away in police vehicles. The protest was scheduled between Exide Crossing and Kalighat, near Banerjee's residence.

