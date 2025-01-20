Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Telangana Student Shot in the US

K Ravi Teja, a Telangana student pursuing his dreams in the US, met a tragic end after being shot by unidentified assailants in Washington DC. His grieving family, who funded his education through hard work, now urge the government for swift repatriation of his mortal remains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A promising young life was cut short as 26-year-old K Ravi Teja from Telangana was reportedly shot dead in the United States, according to his family.

The engineering graduate, who went to the US in 2022 to pursue a master's degree, was residing in Connecticut while seeking employment. Sadly, his untimely death has left relatives seeking answers.

Teja's father, Chandramouli, who supported his son's education by driving a taxi, is now in despair and calls for government assistance to expedite the return of Teja's body to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

