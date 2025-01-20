Tragedy Strikes: Telangana Student Shot in the US

A promising young life was cut short as 26-year-old K Ravi Teja from Telangana was reportedly shot dead in the United States, according to his family.

The engineering graduate, who went to the US in 2022 to pursue a master's degree, was residing in Connecticut while seeking employment. Sadly, his untimely death has left relatives seeking answers.

Teja's father, Chandramouli, who supported his son's education by driving a taxi, is now in despair and calls for government assistance to expedite the return of Teja's body to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)