VIP Access for Foreign Devotees at Ayodhya's Ram Temple

Foreign visitors to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya can receive VIP access by presenting their passports. The temple trust has made special arrangements to enhance visitor experiences. Over 100 foreigners have recently visited Ram Lalla, using their passports to obtain VIP passes upon recommendation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an effort to enhance the experience for international visitors, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya now offers VIP access to foreign devotees who present their passports. This initiative, announced by officials, aims to accommodate the increasing number of international and non-resident Indian (NRI) visitors drawn to the sacred site.

The Ram Temple trust is actively developing facilities and arrangements to improve the visitor experience. A significant number of foreign visitors make it a point to visit Ayodhya's Ram Temple after participating in events like the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, according to officials.

R P Yadav, Regional Tourism Officer of Ayodhya, stated that foreign devotees can easily procure VIP passes at the pilgrim service centre by showing their passports. Trustee Anil Mishra added that these passes are available through recommendations from the trust or senior police officials, further easing access for foreigners and NRIs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

