Rajasthan Calls NRIs to Invest as 'Ghoomar Festival 2025' Gains Momentum

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Wednesday made a compelling call to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), urging them to return and invest in the state. She highlighted the vast opportunities and growth potential available, underscoring the state's commitment to facilitate and support investor engagement.

Diya Kumari emphasized the abundant opportunities and favorable environment awaiting investors in Rajasthan. She reiterated the state government's dedication to attracting NRI investments, marking this as a significant move towards enhancing Rajasthan's economic landscape.

Setting the stage for cultural prominence, the Deputy CM also announced the 'Ghoomar Festival 2025,' slated for November 19. This seminal event will unfold simultaneously across all seven divisional headquarters, with preparations including international publicity to draw tourists and uphold Rajasthan's cultural heritage.

