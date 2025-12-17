Left Menu

Rajasthan Calls NRIs to Invest as 'Ghoomar Festival 2025' Gains Momentum

Rajasthan's Deputy CM Diya Kumari appeals to NRIs to invest in the state's diverse sectors, showcasing growth potential. She also announced the 'Ghoomar Festival 2025', scheduled for November 19 across all divisional headquarters, aimed at attracting tourists and promoting cultural pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 21:11 IST
Rajasthan Calls NRIs to Invest as 'Ghoomar Festival 2025' Gains Momentum
Rajasthan Deputy CM Divya Kumari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Wednesday made a compelling call to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), urging them to return and invest in the state. She highlighted the vast opportunities and growth potential available, underscoring the state's commitment to facilitate and support investor engagement.

Diya Kumari emphasized the abundant opportunities and favorable environment awaiting investors in Rajasthan. She reiterated the state government's dedication to attracting NRI investments, marking this as a significant move towards enhancing Rajasthan's economic landscape.

Setting the stage for cultural prominence, the Deputy CM also announced the 'Ghoomar Festival 2025,' slated for November 19. This seminal event will unfold simultaneously across all seven divisional headquarters, with preparations including international publicity to draw tourists and uphold Rajasthan's cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025