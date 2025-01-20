Feast for Faith: Free Meals for Devotees at Ayodhya's Amawa Temple
The Amawa Temple in Ayodhya offers free meals to devotees visiting the Ram temple. By presenting Aadhaar or a valid ID at the temple's office, devotees receive tokens for morning, afternoon, and evening meals. Approximately 10,000 to 15,000 devotees are served daily since December 2019.
Visitors to the revered town of Ayodhya can avail themselves of complimentary meals at the Amawa Temple, located just 100 meters from the iconic Ram temple. To access the free meals, devotees must present their Aadhaar or any valid identification.
The initiative, which began on December 1, 2019, provides morning, afternoon, and evening meals to devotees. The temple manager, Pankaj, highlighted the growing number of visitors flocking to the site since the Ram temple's consecration ceremony.
He explained the procedure for obtaining these meals: devotees need to visit the office at the front of the Amawa temple complex and present their Aadhaar or ID to acquire a meal token. Currently, around 10,000 to 15,000 devotees are served nourishing, clean meals daily at no charge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
