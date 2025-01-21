Left Menu

Temple Turf War: Badrinath Kedarnath Committee Issues Notice

The Badrinath Kedarnath temple committee has sent a legal notice to a Telangana-based trust for planning to create replicas of the sacred Himalayan temples. The notice, issued by the committee's CEO, opposes the creation of replicas and warns of legal actions if the trust does not comply within two weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopeshwar | Updated: 21-01-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 00:02 IST
The Badrinath Kedarnath temple committee has escalated tensions by issuing a legal notice against a trust in Telangana. This trust is reportedly planning to build replicas of the iconic Himalayan temples in the southern state, officials announced on Monday.

The notice, signed by committee CEO Vijay Prasad Thapliyal, was confirmed in a press statement by media officer Harish Gaur. It highlights the long-standing tradition of devotees visiting the original temples in Uttarakhand, strongly opposing the proposed replicas.

The committee demands a response from the trust within two weeks, threatening civil and criminal proceedings should they fail to comply. The ongoing dispute underscores the religious and cultural sensitivities involved in the replication of sacred sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

