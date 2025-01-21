Mumbai Police Recreates Crime Scene Following Stabbing Attack on Saif Ali Khan

In a bid to piece together the sequence of events leading to the stabbing of actor Saif Ali Khan, the Mumbai police have transported the accused, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, to multiple crime scene locations. This investigative measure took place early Monday morning, as authorities sought to assess the crime layout.

The accused was initially brought to Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence, the site where the reportedly attempted theft turned violent. Following this, police officials escorted him to the National College bus stop and adjacent landmarks, including a nearby railway station, before returning to the Bandra Police Station.

The incident, which unfolded last week, has left Khan recovering from severe stab injuries at Lilavati Hospital. In a dramatic turn, the suspect, hailing from Bangladesh, was intercepted at Hiranandani Estate in Thane while attempting to flee. Authorities have detained him in police custody for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)