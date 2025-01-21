Left Menu

Stars Flock to Tirumala: Samyuktha Menon and Mangli Visit Iconic Temple

Actress Samyuktha Menon and singer Mangli visit Lord Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh, engaging in spiritual reflection and media interactions. The temple remains a popular pilgrimage site, drawing millions annually. Menon discusses upcoming projects while fans interact eagerly with Mangli. Other celebrities like Thaman and Ashwin Babu also visited recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:52 IST
Stars Flock to Tirumala: Samyuktha Menon and Mangli Visit Iconic Temple
Actor Samyuktha Menon and Singer Mangli (Image Source: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking convergence of talent at the esteemed Lord Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh, actress Samyuktha Menon and singer Mangli were spotted engaging in reverent practices on Tuesday. The Tirumala Temple attracts millions of devotees annually, serving as a cornerstone of spiritual pursuits across the nation.

Post-prayer, Samyuktha Menon received Vedic blessings at the Ranganayakula Mandapam and was presented with teertha and prasadam from temple officials. Sporting a minimalist make-up with oversized earrings, Menon shared insights about her upcoming projects, promising an array of movie releases this year, emphasizing significant personal and professional growth.

Simultaneously, singer Mangli, amidst family and close friends, invited admiration from fans flocking for autographs and selfies, showcasing her personable charm. Earlier in the week, music composer Thaman and actor Ashwin Babu also paid visits to the temple, highlighting its enduring allure for celebrities seeking spiritual solace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

