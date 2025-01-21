Left Menu

Delhi Rides the AAP Wave: Transformations, Claims, and Elections

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has highlighted the achievements of the AAP regarding infrastructure, healthcare, and pollution reduction. Criticizing the BJP for inaction, he claims notable success with green initiatives and public services. Rai is confident of electoral success in the upcoming polls, citing extensive work in his constituency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:17 IST
Delhi Rides the AAP Wave: Transformations, Claims, and Elections
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, has touted the Aam Aadmi Party's achievements in reducing pollution and increasing green cover by 35% during its governance. Highlighting advancements in infrastructure, healthcare, and education for the Purvanchali community, Rai criticized the BJP for neglecting key environmental issues.

In an interview with PTI, Rai acknowledged the introduction of electric buses and 24/7 electricity as visible impacts of the AAP's commitments. He stated that pollution could have been reduced by 70% if the central government cooperated, stressing the necessity of collective action across states to tackle the air quality crisis.

Rai also emphasized improvements within his Babarpur constituency, citing extensive road and sewage work, the establishment of Mohalla Clinics, and progress in modernizing schools. He expressed confidence in securing another win in the forthcoming elections, leveraging the AAP's strong track record of delivering on promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

