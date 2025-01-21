Delhi Rides the AAP Wave: Transformations, Claims, and Elections

Delhi's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, has touted the Aam Aadmi Party's achievements in reducing pollution and increasing green cover by 35% during its governance. Highlighting advancements in infrastructure, healthcare, and education for the Purvanchali community, Rai criticized the BJP for neglecting key environmental issues.

In an interview with PTI, Rai acknowledged the introduction of electric buses and 24/7 electricity as visible impacts of the AAP's commitments. He stated that pollution could have been reduced by 70% if the central government cooperated, stressing the necessity of collective action across states to tackle the air quality crisis.

Rai also emphasized improvements within his Babarpur constituency, citing extensive road and sewage work, the establishment of Mohalla Clinics, and progress in modernizing schools. He expressed confidence in securing another win in the forthcoming elections, leveraging the AAP's strong track record of delivering on promises.

