Revealing Valabhi: Unearthing the Ancient Capital with Modern Technology

Researchers have pinpointed Vallabhipur near Bhavnagar, Gujarat, as a significant historical site renowned for its connection to the ancient Maitraka dynasty, suggesting it may have served as its administrative capital between the 5th and 8th centuries CE.

Advanced remote sensing and geospatial analysis techniques utilized by scholars from the National Institute of Advanced Studies have uncovered potential locations of Valabhi's power seat and Buddhist monastic establishments, correlating these findings with textual sources and initial field observations.

Published in the Journal of the Indian Society of Remote Sensing, the study emphasizes Valabhi's stature as a fortified capital and major trading and Buddhism hub, potentially rivaling Nalanda and other historical centers, urging further exploration to confirm its historical intricacies.

(With inputs from agencies.)