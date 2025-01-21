Left Menu

Revealing Valabhi: Unearthing the Ancient Capital with Modern Technology

Research has identified Vallabhipur as the probable ancient capital of the Maitraka dynasty in Gujarat, India. Using remote sensing and geospatial analysis, the study highlights Valabhi's cultural and historical significance, revealing its role as a center for trade and Buddhism between the 5th and 8th centuries CE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Researchers have pinpointed Vallabhipur near Bhavnagar, Gujarat, as a significant historical site renowned for its connection to the ancient Maitraka dynasty, suggesting it may have served as its administrative capital between the 5th and 8th centuries CE.

Advanced remote sensing and geospatial analysis techniques utilized by scholars from the National Institute of Advanced Studies have uncovered potential locations of Valabhi's power seat and Buddhist monastic establishments, correlating these findings with textual sources and initial field observations.

Published in the Journal of the Indian Society of Remote Sensing, the study emphasizes Valabhi's stature as a fortified capital and major trading and Buddhism hub, potentially rivaling Nalanda and other historical centers, urging further exploration to confirm its historical intricacies.

