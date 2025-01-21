Left Menu

Korean Wave: Unraveling the Unbelievable Success of 'Squid Game'

The global popularity of Korean content, including the series 'Squid Game', is celebrated by actor Lee Byung-hyun. He reflects on the shocking international success of Korean stories and emphasizes the need for creators to continue pushing creative boundaries. The series returns with 'Squid Game 2', exploring character complexities.

Actor Lee Byung-hyun has expressed his pride and astonishment at the global success of Korean content, particularly the series 'Squid Game'. He described it as an 'unbelievable phenomenon'. The show's dramatic storyline of survival games shocked audiences worldwide, making it Netflix's most-watched series in 2021.

The series' second season, 'Squid Game 2', continues to capture international attention. Lee, who plays In-ho/The Frontman, discusses the evolution and layered complexity of his character with the director, Hwang Dong-hyuk. A report by Ormax shows it as the most-watched international original in India as well.

Lee emphasizes the importance for Korean creators to continue advancing creatively, hoping to deliver even better stories. With 'Squid Game 2' already streaming and a third season planned, the series features prominent Korean actors and explores the gripping final showdown between its lead characters.

