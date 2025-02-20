NBC's 'Happy's Place' Celebrates Second Season Renewal

NBC has announced the renewal of 'Happy's Place', a comedy series featuring Melissa Peterman and Reba McEntire, for a second season. The move to expand the show highlights its success since its debut.

In November, NBC ordered five more episodes, totaling 18 for the season, following its strong performance in its Friday-night spot. The series averages 3.38 million same-day viewers, marking a 54% increase year over year, with an additional 1.3 million viewers from delayed viewing.

The series portrays McEntire as Bobbie, who inherits her father's bar, dubbed Happy's Place, and discovers she has a young half-sister and business partner, played by Belissa Escobedo. The ensemble cast includes Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk, and Rex Linn. Kevin and Julie Abbott created and produce the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)